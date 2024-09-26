Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport spotlights cutting-edge technologies at 2024 Blue Tech Demo Day [Image 1 of 3]

    NUWC Division Newport spotlights cutting-edge technologies at 2024 Blue Tech Demo Day

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2024

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Marie Bussiere (from left), Dr. Vittorio Ricci, chief technology officer, NUWC Headquarters, and U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse talk with Erik Brine, director, 401 Tech Bridge at Sail Newport on Aug. 29, 2024, during the Blue Tech Demo Day. The daylong event, hosted by Division Newport’s Northeast Tech Bridge, alongside nonprofit partner 401 Tech Bridge, connected innovative small businesses with U.S. Navy scientists and engineers and Department of Defense stakeholders to facilitate rapid delivery of capabilities to the warfighter.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Innovation
    Fleet Support
    Wartime Readiness
    NUWC Division Newport
    Northeast Tech Bridge
    24-36

