Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Technical Director Marie Bussiere (from left), Dr. Vittorio Ricci, chief technology officer, NUWC Headquarters, and U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse talk with Erik Brine, director, 401 Tech Bridge at Sail Newport on Aug. 29, 2024, during the Blue Tech Demo Day. The daylong event, hosted by Division Newport’s Northeast Tech Bridge, alongside nonprofit partner 401 Tech Bridge, connected innovative small businesses with U.S. Navy scientists and engineers and Department of Defense stakeholders to facilitate rapid delivery of capabilities to the warfighter.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 11:20
|Photo ID:
|8665241
|VIRIN:
|240829-N-XQ823-1158
|Resolution:
|1000x659
|Size:
|676.13 KB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Division Newport spotlights cutting-edge technologies at 2024 Blue Tech Demo Day [Image 3 of 3], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NUWC Division Newport spotlights cutting-edge technologies at 2024 Blue Tech Demo Day
