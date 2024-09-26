Connecting spouses through the skies

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Daniel Whitham, 2nd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, gives an opening brief to the spouses of Airmen assigned to the 305th Operations Support Squadron before a spouse incentive flight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 24, 2024. The spouse incentive flight included familiarization of the KC-46 Pegasus and aerial refueling operations. Spouses play a vital role in supporting Air Force missions and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)
Date Taken:
|08.24.2024
Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 11:24
Photo ID:
|8665192
VIRIN:
|240824-F-WJ090-1016
Resolution:
|7370x4913
Size:
|11.53 MB
Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
