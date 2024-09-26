Connecting spouses through the skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Daniel Whitham, 2nd Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, gives an opening brief to the spouses of Airmen assigned to the 305th Operations Support Squadron before a spouse incentive flight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 24, 2024. The spouse incentive flight included familiarization of the KC-46 Pegasus and aerial refueling operations. Spouses play a vital role in supporting Air Force missions and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)