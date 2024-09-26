Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecting spouses through the skies [Image 3 of 4]

    Connecting spouses through the skies

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Thompson 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Spouses of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 305th Operations Support Squadron pose for a photo before a spouse incentive flight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 24, 2024. The spouse incentive flight included familiarization of the KC-46 Pegasus and aerial refueling operations. Spouses play a vital role in Air Force missions and operations by supporting our service members at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)

    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    2nd Air Refueling Squadron
    305th Operations Support Squadron
    Spouse Flight

