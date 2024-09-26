Connecting spouses through the skies

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spouses of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 305th Operations Support Squadron pose for a photo before a spouse incentive flight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 24, 2024. The spouse incentive flight included familiarization of the KC-46 Pegasus and aerial refueling operations. Spouses play a vital role in Air Force missions and operations by supporting our service members at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)