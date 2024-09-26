Connecting spouses through the skies

A KC-46 Pegasus assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst refuels a KC-46 during a spouse incentive flight near Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 24, 2024. The spouse incentive flight offered the unique view of aerial refueling as well as a first person view from the modernized boom console. Spouses play a vital role in Air Force missions and operations by supporting our service members at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Alexis Kula)
