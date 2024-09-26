Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Connecting spouses through the skies [Image 1 of 4]

    Connecting spouses through the skies

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.24.2024

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Alexis Kula 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    A KC-46 Pegasus assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst refuels a KC-46 during a spouse incentive flight near Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 24, 2024. The spouse incentive flight offered the unique view of aerial refueling as well as a first person view from the modernized boom console. Spouses play a vital role in Air Force missions and operations by supporting our service members at home and abroad. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Alexis Kula)

    TAGS

    2nd Air Refueling Squadron
    305th Operations Support Squadron
    Spouse Flight

