Syracuse, N.Y. - From Left to Right: Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Migdal, NIOC Pensacola Operations Officer, and Cyber Warfare Technician First Class Samuel Kohl man the Navy Recruiting Booth at the Great New York State Fair in support of NAVCO’s Navy Week in Syracuse, N.Y.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 09:58
|Photo ID:
|8665015
|VIRIN:
|240826-N-N0798-4001
|Resolution:
|2778x2950
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIOC Pensacola Sailors Support Syracuse Navy Week [Image 3 of 3], by LT Daniel DeRidder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.