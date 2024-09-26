Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIOC Pensacola Sailors Support Syracuse Navy Week [Image 3 of 3]

    NIOC Pensacola Sailors Support Syracuse Navy Week

    SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Lt. Daniel DeRidder 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Syracuse, N.Y. - From Left to Right: Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Migdal, NIOC Pensacola Operations Officer, and Cyber Warfare Technician First Class Samuel Kohl man the Navy Recruiting Booth at the Great New York State Fair in support of NAVCO’s Navy Week in Syracuse, N.Y.

