Syracuse, N.Y. - Cyber Warfare Technician First Class Samuel Kohl (top row, fifth from the right) poses for a group photo with other U.S. Navy volunteers in front of the Helping Hounds Dog Rescue sign with one of their dogs awaiting adoption.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 10:01
|Photo ID:
|8665011
|VIRIN:
|240826-N-N0798-4003
|Resolution:
|4555x2507
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIOC Pensacola Sailors Support Syracuse Navy Week [Image 3 of 3], by LT Daniel DeRidder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.