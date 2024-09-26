Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NIOC Pensacola Sailors Support Syracuse Navy Week [Image 2 of 3]

    NIOC Pensacola Sailors Support Syracuse Navy Week

    SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Lt. Daniel DeRidder 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Syracuse, N.Y. - Cyber Warfare Technician First Class Samuel Kohl (top row, fifth from the right) poses for a group photo with other U.S. Navy volunteers in front of the Helping Hounds Dog Rescue sign with one of their dogs awaiting adoption.

