Syracuse, N.Y. - Standing for a group photo in front of the Syracuse City Hall building, from left to right: Mr. Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive, Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Migdal, NIOC Pensacola Operations Officer, Rear Adm. Josh Jackson, Deputy Director, Operations and Integration Directorate Defense Threat Reduction Agency, The Honorable Franklin Parker, Assistant Secretary of The Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 10:02
|Photo ID:
|8665008
|VIRIN:
|240826-N-N0798-4002
|Resolution:
|2107x3093
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NIOC Pensacola Sailors Support Syracuse Navy Week [Image 3 of 3], by LT Daniel DeRidder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.