NIOC Pensacola Sailors Support Syracuse Navy Week

Syracuse, N.Y. - Standing for a group photo in front of the Syracuse City Hall building, from left to right: Mr. Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive, Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Migdal, NIOC Pensacola Operations Officer, Rear Adm. Josh Jackson, Deputy Director, Operations and Integration Directorate Defense Threat Reduction Agency, The Honorable Franklin Parker, Assistant Secretary of The Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.