    NIOC Pensacola Sailors Support Syracuse Navy Week [Image 1 of 3]

    NIOC Pensacola Sailors Support Syracuse Navy Week

    SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Lt. Daniel DeRidder 

    Navy Information Operations Command Pensacola

    Syracuse, N.Y. - Standing for a group photo in front of the Syracuse City Hall building, from left to right: Mr. Ryan McMahon, Onondaga County Executive, Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey Migdal, NIOC Pensacola Operations Officer, Rear Adm. Josh Jackson, Deputy Director, Operations and Integration Directorate Defense Threat Reduction Agency, The Honorable Franklin Parker, Assistant Secretary of The Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 10:02
    Location: SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, US
