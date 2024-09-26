Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pathfinders host September 11th Remembrance Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Pathfinders host September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Members of the RAF Alconbury Middle High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps fold the flag during a September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony was to honor and remember the victims and first responders as well as to adhere to the commitment to never forget. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 07:06
    Photo ID: 8664780
    VIRIN: 240911-F-BW249-1192
    Resolution: 7867x5245
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, GB
    This work, Pathfinders host September 11th Remembrance Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

