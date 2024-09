Pathfinders host September 11th Remembrance Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The RAF Alconbury Middle High School band plays the U.S. national anthem for a September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony was to honor and remember the victims and first responders as well as to adhere to the commitment to never forget. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)