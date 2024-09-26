LightTheWay, Pathfinders, 501CSWz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. D. Landon Phillips, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, provides remarks during a September 11th Remembrance Ceremony at RAF Alconbury, England, Sept. 11, 2024. The ceremony was to honor and remember the victims and first responders as well as to adhere to the commitment to never forget. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)