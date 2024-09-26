Sky Soldiers and 12th CAB CALFEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, move to a staging point with 12th Combat Aviation Brigade providing air support in AH-64E Guardian helicopters during a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 25, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)