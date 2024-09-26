Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sky Soldiers Safety Brief [Image 4 of 8]

    Sky Soldiers Safety Brief

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a safety brief prior to a live fire iteration at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 25, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 04:59
    Photo ID: 8664696
    VIRIN: 240925-A-XB890-2014
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 29.27 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Sky Soldiers Safety Brief [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

