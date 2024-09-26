Sky Soldiers CALFEX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to Dog Company, 1st Battalion, 503rd Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, puts on his helmet in preparation for a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sep. 25, 2024. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)