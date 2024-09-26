Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 AS pilot awarded Airlift/Tanker Association Young Leadership Award [Image 2 of 2]

    36 AS pilot awarded Airlift/Tanker Association Young Leadership Award

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Bapty, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2024. Bapty was awarded the 2024 Airlift/Tanker Association Young Leadership Award. The ATA Young Leadership Award is a recognition program that is dedicated to identifying and honoring young leaders within the United States Air Force who have demonstrated leadership and contributions to the field of airlift and aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2024 01:34
    Photo ID: 8664469
    VIRIN: 240927-F-LX373-1014
    Resolution: 4625x3221
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 36 AS pilot awarded Airlift/Tanker Association Young Leadership Award [Image 2 of 2], by A1C David S. Calcote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces

    Leader
    Yokota
    Recognition
    36th Airlift Squadron
    374th Airlift Wing
    Airlift Tanker Association

