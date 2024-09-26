36 AS pilot awarded Airlift/Tanker Association Young Leadership Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Miranda Bapty, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Sept. 27, 2024. Bapty was awarded the 2024 Airlift/Tanker Association Young Leadership Award. The ATA Young Leadership Award is a recognition program that is dedicated to identifying and honoring young leaders within the United States Air Force who have demonstrated leadership and contributions to the field of airlift and aerial refueling. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)