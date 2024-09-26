Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Hosts Bicycle Giveaway [Image 4 of 5]

    CFAS Hosts Bicycle Giveaway

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Raquell Williams 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Sailors assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), register bicycles for Sailors assigned to the mine countermeasures ship USS Patriot (MCM 7), during a free giveaway event for abandoned bicycles at CFAS, Sept. 26, 2024. For over 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)

