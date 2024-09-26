CFAS Hosts Bicycle Giveaway

A Sailor assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22) registers a bicycle with the Commander, Fleet Activity Sasebo Security Department during a free giveaway event for abandoned bicycles at CFAS, Sept. 26, 2024. For over 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2024 00:51
|Photo ID:
|8664447
|VIRIN:
|240926-N-VD231-1012
|Resolution:
|4082x2916
|Size:
|7.9 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
