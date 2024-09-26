CFAS Hosts Bicycle Giveaway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) community, register their bicycles with the CFAS Security Department during a free giveaway event for abandoned bicycles at CFAS, Sept. 26, 2024. For over 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Raquell Williams)