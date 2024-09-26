MCPON Bushey visits Cheatham Annex

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Williamsburg, Va. (September 25, 2024) MCPON Duane R. Bushey, the 7th Master Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Navy and oldest living MCPON speaks to FY-25 Chief Petty Officer Selectees onboard Cheatham Annex. MCPON Bushey served as the 7th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy from 1988 to 1992. The visit allowed a dialogue with Sailors and members of the NWS Yorktown Chief’s Mess. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).