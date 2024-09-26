Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Bushey visits Cheatham Annex [Image 5 of 5]

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Williamsburg, Va. (September 25, 2024) MCPON Duane R. Bushey, the 7th Master Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Navy and oldest living MCPON speaks to FY-25 Chief Petty Officer Selectees onboard Cheatham Annex. MCPON Bushey served as the 7th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy from 1988 to 1992. The visit allowed a dialogue with Sailors and members of the NWS Yorktown Chief’s Mess. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 22:26
    Photo ID: 8664311
    VIRIN: 240925-N-TG517-4187
    Resolution: 1382x1036
    Size: 181.9 KB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Bushey visits Cheatham Annex [Image 5 of 5], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

