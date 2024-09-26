MCPON Bushey visits Cheatham Annex

Williamsburg, Va. (September 25, 2024) MCPON Duane R. Bushey, the 7th Master Chief Petty Officer of the U.S. Navy and oldest living MCPON speaks to FY-25 Chief Petty Officer Selectees onboard Cheatham Annex. MCPON Bushey served as the 7th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy from 1988 to 1992. The visit allowed a dialogue with Sailors and members of the NWS Yorktown Chief’s Mess. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
