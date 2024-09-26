Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations [Image 12 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Dylan Windel, from Lexington, Kentucky, assigned to air department’s flight deck crash and salvage division, signals an F/A-18 Super Hornet, attached to the Flying Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 122, to hold fast on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Sep. 25, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 21:54
    Photo ID: 8664243
    VIRIN: 240925-N-VX022-1345
    Resolution: 3954x5464
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations
    USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 73
    Super Hornet
    Nimitz-class
    Flight Operations
    Forward Deployed
    Lexington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download