USS George Washington Conducts Night Flight Operations

Lt. j.g. Tyler Himmel, from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, assigned to the Vikings of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 129, poses for a photo on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 25, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class August Clawson)