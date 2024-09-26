Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remember. Serve. Uplift.

    Remember. Serve. Uplift.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Raven Jones 

    I Corps

    Monica Mcneal, Co-founder of Gold Star Families of Washington State, poses for a photograph beside the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Lynwood, Washington on Sept. 21, 2024. Mcneal has developed an empowering organization for Gold Star Families of Washington state where bonds are created, and the fallen service members are honored, appreciated, and are remembered forever and always. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raven Jones)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 18:26
    Photo ID: 8663948
    VIRIN: 240921-A-RR443-1876
    Resolution: 2810x3275
    Size: 5.63 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Remember. Serve. Uplift.
    Remember. Serve. Uplift.

    Remember. Serve. Uplift.

