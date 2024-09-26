Remember. Serve. Uplift.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Monica Mcneal, Co-founder of Gold Star Families of Washington State, poses for a photograph beside the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Lynwood, Washington on Sept. 21, 2024. Mcneal has developed an empowering organization for Gold Star Families of Washington state where bonds are created, and the fallen service members are honored, appreciated, and are remembered forever and always. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raven Jones)