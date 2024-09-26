Remember. Serve. Uplift.

Photo By Sgt. Raven Jones | Monica Mcneal, Co-founder of Gold Star Families of Washington State, poses for a...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Raven Jones | Monica Mcneal, Co-founder of Gold Star Families of Washington State, poses for a photograph beside the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Lynwood, Washington on Sept. 21, 2024. Mcneal has developed an empowering organization for Gold Star Families of Washington state where bonds are created, and the fallen service members are honored, appreciated, and are remembered forever and always. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raven Jones) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS MCCHORD, Wash. -- “There is a special calling for those that have a desire to enlist and are willing to sacrifice their own life in order to protect and defend the nation,’’ said Co-founder of Gold Star Families of Washington State Monica Mcneal. “I'll always cherish the last memories of my son; before boarding the plane for his deployment, he said to me, ‘You've got to be a strong Marine mom,’ and I responded, ‘I will’.”



On Feb. 21, 2010, Mcneal lost her son during his deployment to Afghanistan, Lance Cpl. Eric Ward, an Infantryman assigned to Weapons Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines. She explained that her son’s passing developed her strength and encouraged her to pursue an organization for families to honor and remember their fallen service members in the state of Washington.



Gold Star Families of Washington State welcomes all relatives who have suffered the loss of a service member and accepts and supports families no matter the service member’s cause of death. The organization accepts families of fallen service members across all military branches, reserve units, and the National Guard.



“We are here for families in the state of Washington that have lost a loved one in the service,” said Mcneal. “Our members are mothers, siblings, fathers, husbands, and even grand parents that have lost their love ones from combat operations, accidents, and also suicides.”



Mcneal has brought together an estimate of 355 Gold Star Families that have beared the loss of a service member while actively serving. She has created unity among her organization, which offers peace and healing and will remain a safe place for Gold Star Families to release emotions and share their most memorable moments. Mcneal strongly continues her dedication to Gold Star Families in remembrance of her son and its significance for the families, ensuring that their loved ones are never forgotten. Mcneal expressed the grievance of losing a child, something many Gold Star families can relate to each and every day.



“Dealing with bereavement is a journey, sometimes the bedrooms of our past loved ones are never changed, and still have all of the same belongings. Healing takes time”, said Mcneal. “Gold Star Families of Washington State is here to support and to see each other's steps become easier along the way”.



Mcneal is inspired by the community of Gold Star Families and enjoys interacting with and getting members involved in the activities the organization offers. Members have the opportunity to meet and interact with other Gold Star Families through social events like local sporting events. During a Seattle Seahawks NFL game, the team members acknowledged Gold Star Families and thanked them for their fallen family member's military service. Gold Star Families of Washington State is a service organization that gives back to veterans and military families by volunteering in events and preparing a meal once a month for residents of Orting Veterans Village.



Mcneal connects Gold Star Families and is proud of what she does. Though Mcneal has faced hardship in losing a son, she has gained an organization and family that recognizes him and many service members who are no longer here.



“Accepting can be the hardest part. My only son, Eric, would have been 34 this year. His friends are having children, getting married, and living a life parents dream of for their children,” said Mcneal. “But people name their children after Eric, and I am beyond grateful.”





Mcneal often replays in her mind the last words of her son, who helped build a legacy for the fallen service members and their families. She is a mother, a Gold Star Mother, and most importantly, a strong Marine mother. She inspires and assists those who have lost a service member. Mcneal has developed an empowering organization for Gold Star Families of Washington State where bonds are created, and the fallen service members are honored, appreciated, and remembered forever and always.