Remember. Serve. Uplift.

Monica Mcneal, Co- Founder of Gold Star Families of Washington State, holds a framed portrait of her late son, U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Eric Ward on Sept. 21, 2024, in Lynwood, Washington. Mcneal has brought together an estimate of 355 Gold Star Families that have beared the loss of a service member while actively serving. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raven Jones)
09.21.2024
09.26.2024
|8663916
|240921-A-RR443-5675
|4735x3235
|9.22 MB
JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|3
|0
