Deployed Airmen accomplish goals

A U.S. Air Force fleet management and analysis specialist assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron poses for a photo in his work station in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 18, 2024. Service members assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) were recently recognized for goals they accomplished during their time at the wing. During his deployment, he focused on professional development by learning how to right-size the fleet. Right-sizing the fleet ensures units have enough vehicles to support their mission. Additionally, he focused on his physical fitness, surpassing his goal to bench press 275 lbs. Accomplishing these goals inspires Airmen and ensures the 332nd AEW continues to accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo)