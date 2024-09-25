Deployed Airmen accomplish goals

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force non-commissioned officer in charge of fleet management and analysis assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron poses for a photo in his work station in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 18, 2024. Service members assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) were recently recognized for goals they accomplished during their time at the wing. He was recognized for accomplishing fitness and education goals, such as completing his Community College of the Air Force degree in logistics and improving his dumbbell bench press to 95 lbs. He surpassed his fitness goal and was able to obtain a dumbbell bench press of 105 lbs. Accomplishing these goals inspires other Airmen and contributes to his overall Comprehensive Airman Fitness, ensuring the 332nd AEW remains future focused and ready to accomplish their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo)