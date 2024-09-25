Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed Airmen accomplish goals [Image 2 of 3]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Air Force aviation resource management specialist assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron poses for a photo outside her workstation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 17, 2024. Service members assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) were recently recognized for goals they accomplished during their time at the wing. She was recognized for being the 5/6 Council Vice President, facilitating seven base professional development events and completing her master’s degree. Airmen like her inspire innovation and perseverance, ensuring the 332nd AEW continues to accomplish its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 06:30
    Photo ID: 8662486
    VIRIN: 240917-F-LD599-1003
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
