Deployed Airmen accomplish goals

A U.S. Air Force aviation resource management specialist assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron poses for a photo outside her workstation in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 17, 2024. Service members assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) were recently recognized for goals they accomplished during their time at the wing. She was recognized for being the 5/6 Council Vice President, facilitating seven base professional development events and completing her master’s degree. Airmen like her inspire innovation and perseverance, ensuring the 332nd AEW continues to accomplish its mission. (U.S. Air Force photo)