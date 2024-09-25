Red Tail Shield is here for you

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Red Tail Shield (RTS) members receive a resiliency brief in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, August 15, 2024. The mission of RTS is to provide awareness and resources while promoting a healthy workplace environment for all members of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing family. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)