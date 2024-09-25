Red Tail Shield is here for you

Red Tail Shield (RTS) is a volunteer, peer-liaison program available to every member assigned to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW).



“The mission of RTS is to provide awareness and resources while promoting a healthy workplace environment for all members of the 332 AEW family,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Meghan Roche, 332nd AEW Sexual Assault Response Coordinator.



With 52 members base wide, the RTS program is made up of Airmen from the enlisted and officer force.



“We have a vast array of career fields and knowledge across the program,” said Roche. “One of our goals was to have at least one RTS representative in each squadron across the base.”



Once selected, Red Tail Shield members receive the basic skills needed to help any Airmen that may need guidance. “Airmen are trained by helping agencies to operationalize the fight against sexual assault and harassment, bullying, hazing, hostile work environments and mental distress across the installation,” said Roche.



RTS Airmen are great resources that can be easily identified throughout the base by their red pen tab “RTS” patch. One caveat to this is that they are not covered under any privileges or confidentiality rights.



“During this rotation, RTS members are not credentialed by the DoD Sexual Assault Advocate Certification Program (D-SAACP) and do not have any type of confidentiality or privileged communication,” said Capt. Gina-Marie Arrabito, 332nd AEW Sexual Assault Prevention Victim Advocate. “They remain mandatory reporters for members within their supervisory chain for reports of sexual harassment and sexual assault.”



The program was curated from various programs across the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility.



“While developing the RTS program, inspiration came from Prince Sultan Air Base’s Rising Phoenix program and the HOPE program,” said Roche. “Other areas of responsibility and home station bases have similar peer-to-peer support programs and we wanted RTS to fill a similar role while representing the mission of the 332 AEW.”



During the April-October 2024 (24.2) rotation, along with the help and support from all the helping agencies, Red Tail Shield has achieved important milestones within the Red Tails community.



“RTS made 41 referrals to helping agencies and provided 20 hours of care for Airmen of the 332 AEW,” said Roche. “The previous rotation had only 6 members and we have 52, which is a 766% increase. RTS members are well-known and recognizable throughout the base.”



Becoming a member of RTS is something many Airmen sought once they found out about the program.



“Being a member of Red Tail Shield means you are willing to take initiative and be that trusted wingman to someone,” said Senior Airman Brianna Martinez, 332nd AEW religious affairs Airman. “You are charged with guiding them in the right direction during times of need.”



With each rotation that gets stationed at this historic base, RTS leaders are hopeful that this program will have a long and successful life.



“Every rotation brings their own perspectives and strengths when they arrive in theater,” said Roche. “As the groundwork has been laid for RTS, the hope is that future rotations will continue to expand and improve the program, adapting it for themselves.”



As the current rotation of 24.2 comes to an end, RTS remains future focused by enabling Airmen to support their peers and ensuring all Airmen receive better support throughout their Air Force careers.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2024 Date Posted: 09.26.2024 04:45 Story ID: 481814 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Tail Shield is here for you, by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.