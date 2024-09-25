Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Tail Shield is here for you [Image 1 of 2]

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A Red Tail Shield (RTS) patch is displayed on a U.S. Air Force Airman’s blouse to provide awareness and resources for all members of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing family in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept 20, 2024. RTS members can be easily identified by their red “RTS” pen tab patch, which helps those in need quickly find someone that can connect them with a helping agency. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.26.2024 04:45
    Photo ID: 8662403
    VIRIN: 240920-F-XX111-1001
    Resolution: 2087x3125
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Red Tail Shield is here for you [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Red Tail Shield

