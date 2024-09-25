A Red Tail Shield (RTS) patch is displayed on a U.S. Air Force Airman’s blouse to provide awareness and resources for all members of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing family in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept 20, 2024. RTS members can be easily identified by their red “RTS” pen tab patch, which helps those in need quickly find someone that can connect them with a helping agency. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
This work, Red Tail Shield is here for you [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red Tail Shield is here for you
