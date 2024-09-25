Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt Marsh Presents the Game Ball at Nationals Game [Image 4 of 5]

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    Photo by Miriam Thurber  

    HQ Air Force Recruiting Service

    Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, presents the game ball at a Washington Nationals baseball game in D.C. on Sept. 25, 2024. Marsh and other active-duty Airmen represented the United States Air Force at the game, advocating for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 22:44
    Photo ID: 8662152
    VIRIN: 240925-F-PY937-1004
    Resolution: 3862x2570
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
