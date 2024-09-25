Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, presents the game ball at a Washington Nationals baseball game in D.C. on Sept. 25, 2024. Marsh and other active-duty Airmen represented the United States Air Force at the game, advocating for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 22:44
|Photo ID:
|8662151
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-PY937-1006
|Resolution:
|2106x3409
|Size:
|933.43 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt Marsh Presents the Game Ball at Nationals Game [Image 5 of 5], by Miriam Thurber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.