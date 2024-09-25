Lt Marsh Presents the Game Ball at Nationals Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Second Lt. Madison Marsh, crowned Miss America 2024, prepares to present the game ball at a Washington Nationals baseball game in D.C. on Sept. 25, 2024. Marsh and other active-duty Airmen represented the United States Air Force at the game, advocating for military service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Miriam Thurber)