U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Isiah Generette, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge, poses for a group photo with other senior non-commissioned officers on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii for winning the 15th Wing’s Sky Warrior of the month Sept 25, 2024. Some of Generette’s achievements include conducting 10 organizational visits, ensuring the accountability of equipment assets for 12 organizations and expediting the delivery of two radomes worth $3 million and tracking the assets from cradle to grave. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 20:58
|Photo ID:
|8662045
|VIRIN:
|240925-F-HW521-1017
|Resolution:
|7445x4963
|Size:
|5.2 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HAWAII, US
This work, 15th Wing's September 2024 Sky Warrior of the month [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Aden Brown