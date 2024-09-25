Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing's September 2024 Sky Warrior of the month [Image 2 of 3]

    15th Wing's September 2024 Sky Warrior of the month

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2024

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Isiah Generette, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge, poses for a group photo with his unit and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson, 15th Wing command chief, after being awarded the 15th Wing’s Sky Warrior of the month on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept 25, 2024. Some of Generette’s achievements include conducting 10 organizational visits, ensuring the accountability of equipment assets for 12 organizations and expediting the delivery of two radomes worth $3 million and tracking the assets from cradle to grave. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)

