15th Wing's September 2024 Sky Warrior of the month

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Isiah Generette, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge, is coined by Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Thompson, 15th Wing command chief, as the 15th Wing’s Sky Warrior of the Month on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 25, 2024. Generette’s achievements include conducting 10 organizational visits, ensuring the accountability of equipment assets for 12 organizations and expediting the delivery of two radomes worth $3 million. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aden Brown)