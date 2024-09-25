Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tempest Wind 24 | 353rd Special Operations Wing air operations [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tempest Wind 24 | 353rd Special Operations Wing air operations

    SIARGAO, PHILIPPINES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Rolfe 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific

    A U.S. service member from 353rd Special Operations Wing, U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific and the Philippine National Police check an arrival manifest during exercise Tempest Wind 24 at Siargao Airport, Philippines, Aug. 22, 2024. TW 24 is the 15th iteration of the Tempest Wind series of exercises and the third time in the Philippines. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command conducts these mission rehearsals as part of its military-to-military engagement program with other nations in the region, enabling U.S. forces to enhance their skills in geographically and culturally diverse environments while promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific that fosters peace, stability, and prosperity for all. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 19:16
    Photo ID: 8661958
    VIRIN: 240822-N-SH698-1011
    Resolution: 2700x1929
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: SIARGAO, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tempest Wind 24 | 353rd Special Operations Wing air operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Joseph Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tempest Wind 24 | 353rd Special Operations Wing air operations
    Tempest Wind 24 | 353rd Special Operations Wing air operations
    Tempest Wind 24 | 353rd Special Operations Wing air operations
    Tempest Wind 24 | 353rd Special Operations Wing air operations
    Tempest Wind 24 | 353rd Special Operations Wing air operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFP
    SOCPAC
    PCG
    353rd SOW
    IndoPacific SOF
    Tempest Wind 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download