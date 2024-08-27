Philippines, U.S. Complete Tempest Wind 2024

MANILA, Republic of the Philippines — The U.S. and Philippines completed

Exercise Tempest Wind 2024, a bilateral, Whole of Government (WOG), interagency counterterrorism (CT) exercise conducted in the Philippines, August 15-30, 2024.



TW24, a crisis action mission rehearsal, addressed contingency operations to applying current policies, authorities, and approvals of both the Government of the Philippines (GPH) and the United States Government (USG). This integrated, WOG of the Philippines approach provided the most realistic environment possible to exercise strategic CT policy involving senior decision-making challenges and tactical CT responses, while deepening the overall partnership with the GPH.



This was the 15th iteration of Tempest Wind, and the Philippines third time hosting the event, having previously hosted the event in 2017 and 2023.



“We extend our gratitude to our ally, the people and the GPH, for hosting this exercise in the spirit of our shared interests and desire to collaborate and address counterterrorism security challenges in the region,” said U.S. Army Col. Sean Berg, U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific (SOCPAC) deputy commanding officer and U.S. special operations forces commanding officer for TW24.



Over 350 personnel participated in complex events designed to rehearse counterterrorism (CT) strategy to develop joint capabilities, strengthen the alliance, and deepen the WOG bilateral relationship. The exercise tested the ability of both nations to rapidly plan, coordinate, and conduct CT operations. The mission rehearsal also included a command post exercise that challenged Philippine and U.S. forces’ ability to plan, command, and communicate with each other in a simulated environment.



“The experience gained during TW24 complements our mutual training interests and the combined ability to respond to crises across a range of military operations. This gives us a more durable and strengthened advantage against malign actors and terror organizations,” said Berg.



The training was tailored to help the region’s security forces work together in responding to terrorist incidences, while deepening the CT partnership between the United States and Philippines.



“Events like Tempest Wind provide a solid foundation for continued regional peace and security. These kinds of events posture us and our allies to be ready to counter terrorism however it may present itself,” said Berg.



Tempest Wind is one of many exercises that are part of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s military-to-military engagement program and are conducted with nations throughout the Indo-Pacific region, allowing U.S. forces and our allies and partners to increase skills in diverse environments.



“These robust theater exercise programs demonstrate U.S. commitment to defending the rules-based international order, highlight our resolve to our allies and partners, and build relationships between our forces,” added Berg, “Tempest Wind strengthens international partnerships and regional allies and partners’ ability to rapidly respond to crises throughout the region, promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific that brings peace, stability, and prosperity to all.”

