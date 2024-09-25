Tempest Wind 24 | 353rd Special Operations Wing air operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Operations Command, Philippine Coast Guard and U.S. Special Operations Command Pacific service members exit an airfield ramp at Siargao Airport, Philippines, during exercise Tempest Wind 24 Aug. 22, 2024. TW 24 is the 15th iteration of the Tempest Wind series of exercises and the third time in the Philippines. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command conducts these mission rehearsals as part of its military-to-military engagement program with other nations in the region, enabling U.S. forces to enhance their skills in geographically and culturally diverse environments while promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific that fosters peace, stability, and prosperity for all. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joey Rolfe)