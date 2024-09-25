Mr. Kevin Wickersham, Response Section Manager, Washington Emergency Management Division takes members of the Royal Thai Army on a tour of the State Emergency Operations Center during a humanitarian aid and disaster relief subject matter expert exchange on Camp Murray, Wash., Sept. 25, 2024. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 18:55
|Photo ID:
|8661950
|VIRIN:
|240925-D-MN117-3347
|Resolution:
|3396x3108
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US-THA HA/DR subject matter expert exchange [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.