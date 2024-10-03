U.S. and Thai partners prepare for the unexpected during Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief Exchange

From September 24 to 26, 2024, members of the Washington Army National Guard, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Washington Emergency Management Division hosted a Humanitarian Assistance/Disaster Relief subject matter expert exchange with representatives from the Royal Thai Army. The event, held at Camp Murray, aimed to foster collaboration and share best practices in disaster response.



Lt. Col. Keith Kosik, director of the State Partnership Program for the Washington National Guard, emphasized the significance of the ongoing partnership.



“This engagement with the Royal Thai Army’s Military Operations Other Than War (MOOTWAR) has been an annual engagement for more than six years,” he stated, highlighting the long-standing relationship built through mutual challenges.



Both Washington and Thailand face considerable risks from natural disasters. Thailand, with a population of 71 million, frequently deals with flash floods, particularly in its northern and central regions. These floods can devastate infrastructure and agricultural land, resulting in widespread displacement and food insecurity. Although less frequent, earthquakes and tsunamis also pose significant threats, underscoring the need for effective disaster relief efforts.



The exchange provided an opportunity for participants to delve into various topics, including multi-jurisdictional response strategies, community outreach, and preparedness measures.



“We have been actively engaged with the Royal Thai Army in wildland fire training over the past few years,” Kosik noted. “The purpose of this engagement was to exchange best practices on a number of subjects, including mitigation efforts and operational planning.”



In addition to disaster relief discussions, the two groups addressed pressing issues such as border security, human trafficking, and counter unmanned aerial systems, which have become increasingly relevant in Thailand.



Kosik remarked on the engagement of the Thai delegation, stating, “They were very engaged, asked many questions, and offered their perspectives on the various subjects covered. We share many concerns and know we can learn from each other.”



Plans for future exchanges are already in motion, with another session focused on humanitarian assistance anticipated in 2025.



“One of the things that makes this engagement special is the collaboration between the National Guard and the Washington Emergency Management Division to maximize the effectiveness of the Thai delegation’s time here,” Kosik added.



The successful exchange not only reinforced the commitment to enhance disaster response capabilities but also highlighted the importance of international partnerships in addressing shared challenges posed by natural disasters. As both nations prepare for future emergencies, their strengthened ties promise to improve resilience and response efforts.

