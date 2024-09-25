Space Operations Command Leaders Talk Great Power Competition at AFA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., Commander of Space Operations Command (right), speaks at a panel the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 18, 2024. Miller joined (from left) U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. (Ret.) David A. Deptula, U.S. Air Force Gen. Kevin B. Schneider, Commander of Pacific Air Forces, Gen. John D. Lamontagne, Commander of Air Mobility Command and Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Chief of Air Force Reserve and Commander of Air Force Reserve Command for a panel discussion entitled “Exercising for Great Power Competition.” The Air, Space & Cyber Conference provides military development, facilitates sharing of emerging requirements and technologies, and helps fuel connections that advance the cause of air and space power. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)