Space Operations Command Leaders Talk Great Power Competition at AFA

U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., Commander of Space Operations Command, speaks at a panel the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 18, 2024. Miller joined three other senior leaders from the Department of the Air Force for a panel discussion entitled “Exercising for Great Power Competition.” The Air, Space & Cyber Conference provides military development, facilitates sharing of emerging requirements and technologies, and helps fuel connections that advance the cause of air and space power. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)