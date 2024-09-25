Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Operations Command Leaders Talk Great Power Competition at AFA [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Space Operations Command Leaders Talk Great Power Competition at AFA

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by David Grim 

    Space Operations Command

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Gen. David N. Miller, Jr., Commander of Space Operations Command, speaks at a panel the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 18, 2024. Miller joined three other senior leaders from the Department of the Air Force for a panel discussion entitled “Exercising for Great Power Competition.” The Air, Space & Cyber Conference provides military development, facilitates sharing of emerging requirements and technologies, and helps fuel connections that advance the cause of air and space power. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 17:45
    Photo ID: 8661795
    VIRIN: 240918-F-WA228-1900
    Resolution: 5004x3329
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Operations Command Leaders Talk Great Power Competition at AFA [Image 3 of 3], by David Grim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Operations Command Leaders Talk Great Power Competition at AFA
    Space Operations Command Leaders Talk Great Power Competition at AFA
    Space Operations Command Leaders Talk Great Power Competition at AFA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Jr
    AFA
    SpOC
    Space Operations Command
    Lt Gen David N Miller
    Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Lloyd
    Space Force Generation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download