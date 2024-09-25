Space Operations Command Leaders Talk Great Power Competition at AFA

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Lloyd, Senior Enlisted Leader of Space Operations Command, participates in a think tank event at the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, Sept. 18, 2024. The Air, Space & Cyber Conference provides professional military development, facilitates sharing of emerging requirements and technologies, and helps fuel connections that advance the cause of air and space power. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dave Grim)