DLA J-35 team exercises COOP capability during national event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Capt. Sean Nuila, a J-35 mission assurance director, briefs the team from Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations about the progress of Eagle Horizon, a continuity of operations exercise. The group included members of the Aviation team and the DLA Logistics Operations team, primarily from the J-3 Plans Executive Directorate. The exercise tested the team’s continuity of operations plans. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch)