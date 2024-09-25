DLA J-35 team exercises COOP capability during national event

Navy Capt. Sean Nuila, a J-35 mission assurance director, briefs the team from Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations about the progress of Eagle Horizon, a continuity of operations exercise. The group included members of the Aviation team and the DLA Logistics Operations team, primarily from the J-3 Plans Executive Directorate. The exercise tested the team’s continuity of operations plans. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2024 12:02
|Photo ID:
|8661059
|VIRIN:
|240724-D-UO290-2045
|Resolution:
|6192x3483
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
DLA Logistics Operations team exercises COOP capability during national event
