Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA J-35 team exercises COOP capability during national event [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DLA J-35 team exercises COOP capability during national event

    RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2024

    Photo by Nicholas Pilch    

    Defense Logistics Agency Aviation

    Navy Capt. Sean Nuila, a J-35 mission assurance director, briefs the team from Defense Logistics Agency Logistics Operations about the progress of Eagle Horizon, a continuity of operations exercise. The group included members of the Aviation team and the DLA Logistics Operations team, primarily from the J-3 Plans Executive Directorate. The exercise tested the team’s continuity of operations plans. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2024
    Date Posted: 09.25.2024 12:02
    Photo ID: 8661059
    VIRIN: 240724-D-UO290-2045
    Resolution: 6192x3483
    Size: 11.36 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA J-35 team exercises COOP capability during national event [Image 3 of 3], by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA J-35 team exercises COOP capability during national event
    DLA J-35 team exercises COOP capability during national event
    DLA J-35 team exercises COOP capability during national event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    DLA Logistics Operations team exercises COOP capability during national event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download