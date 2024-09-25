DLA J-35 team exercises COOP capability during national event

Participants of the Eagle Horizon exercise pose for a group photo July 23 in front of an F-16 near Defense Logistics Agency Aviation headquarters building. The group included members of the Aviation team and the DLA Logistics Operations team, primarily from the J-3 Plans Executive Directorate. The exercise tested the team’s continuity of operations plans. (Photo by Amy Perry, DLA Aviation Public Affairs)
DLA Logistics Operations team exercises COOP capability during national event
