DLA J-35 team exercises COOP capability during national event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Matthew “Tae” Kim, mission assurance analyst, and Jeff Crosson, exercise planner, test their continuity of operations plan July 24 for Eagle Horizon, a national-level Federal Emergency Management Agency annual exercise to test the government’s COOP plans. Members of the Aviation team and the DLA Logistics Operations team, primarily from the J-3 Plans Executive Directorate, participated in this exercise. (DoD photo by Nicholas Pilch)