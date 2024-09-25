USAFA Water Polo vs Navy 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – Air Force's Colin Chase scores against Navy during the Rare Air Challenge at the Academy’s Cadet Natatorium in Colorado Springs, Colo., September 20, 2024. Air Force was defeated by Navy 18-19 in triple overtime. (U.S Air Force Photo by Ray Bahner)